Reports say iPhone SE 2 shipments to drop in Q1

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst has outlined how the coronavirus may affect Q1 iPhone shipments and the whole smartphone market in the 1st half of 2020.

iPhone SE 2

Various analyst forecasts say complications can push back the production of the iPhone SE 2, which is expected to launch this spring. These reports also cover the viruses’ power to slow down the production of the iPhone.

Kuo reveals how the ‘latest survey’ has shown the fact that Coronavirus has affected iPhone supply by as much as 10 percent, putting the estimate to around 36 to 40 million for this quarter. Then, Kuo said how Q2 will be difficult to read due to the viruses’ unpredictability in the near future.

Last week, Apple ordered the closing of its corporate offices and retail stores in mainland China. Global smartphone sales are also affected not just by coronavirus but by the trade war between China and the US.