iPhone

Resale Value for Foldable iPhone Could Lose over $1,000

By Samantha Wiley
Resale Value for Foldable iPhone Could Lose over $1,000

A newly uploaded study in resale value hints that the foldable iPhone priced at $2,000 could lose over $1,000 in value in the first year in the market, according to depreciation trends for foldable devices after analyzing 12-months worth of resale performance.


Apple is looking to be setting up the stage for their first foldable iPhone releasing later this year with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro Models in the fall of this year and having a price tag predicted at about $2,000.

Resale Value for Foldable iPhone Could Lose over $1,000

Apple time and time again has outperformed its competition regarding resale value, as the iPhone 16 models kept just above half of the value after a year. The real-world depreciation could likely be closer to the current figures at Apple, but Apple could lose about $1,000 in a year for a device with a price tag of $2,000.


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