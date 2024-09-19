‘Restore Nearby iPhone’ feature debuts on iOS 18

iOS 18 has introduced a new feature that can restore a bricked iPhone 16 using an iPad or another iPhone.

‘Restore Nearby iPhone’ works over the air and revives a non-working iPhone 16. Earlier models like the iPhone 15 will require a PC or Mac to restore earlier firmware versions and can prove to be inconvenient for a lot of users. Apple has made the process easier by eliminating the extra hardware and making it more convenient. The Cupertino-based company has done it in the past, allowing an iPhone to restore an Apple TV or Apple Watch, and it seems that the same could be planned for the iPhone 16 lineup.

iOS 18 will allow compatible devices to help in restoring a bricked iPhone 16, but not other models. This might be because the latest flagship phones include a dedicated recovery partition that can handle the restoration process.