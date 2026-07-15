iPhone

Rivals Are Scrambling With Apple’s Tenacity Paying Off with the Steady Pricing for iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Rivals Are Scrambling With Apple’s Tenacity Paying Off with the Steady Pricing for iPhone

A 20% record has been achieved by Apple in the worldwide smartphone market for Q2 of 2026, despite shipments globally falling by 4% annually, as we are in the middle of a shortage of memory chips.


The broad slump in the industry goes back to shortages in chips that have resulted in component costs significantly increasing, with vendors paying premium prices for memory that costs significantly less than last year.

Rivals Are Scrambling With Apple’s Tenacity Paying Off with the Steady Pricing for iPhone

Apple and its upcoming iPhone 18 are already dealing with the increased prices of components. It’s believed to get worse as the next quarters come, as the tight supply and peak shopping season combine and result in sellers increasing prices to protect their margins. Rivals in China have pulled back and increased prices across their lineups to deal with the issue.

It is expected that prices for the iPhone will increase.


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