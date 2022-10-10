Rollercoaster ride consistently activates iPhone crash detection

A rollercoaster ride in Cincinnati has caused several iPhone 14s to trigger the Crash Detection feature.

The King Island amusement park has rollercoasters that trigger the safety feature, which led to multiple false-positives and a frantic activity from the Warren County Communications Center. Multiple recordings were prompted by iPhone 14 owners getting on these rides and having the device misinterpret the twists, turns and sudden stops as collisions.

Apparently, the King Island theme park wasn’t the only location to register multiple ‘crashes’, as there were similar reports coming from the Six Flags park within the Chicago area.

Apple does have a ten-second warning before sending the alert to emergency services, but park visitors may not be able to shut it off due to circumstances. To avoid this, users can leave their iPhone 14 models in a locker or with a trusted person before they attempt to ride. Apple hasn’t made a comment about the false-positive events.