Rumors claim iPhone 17 Pro can come in Sky Blue

An online leak claimed that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may come with a ‘Sky Blue’ color option.

A person with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ said that there will be an ‘exclusive color’ arriving for the iPhone 17 Pro. More specifically, the post made mention of a ‘YuangFeng Blue’, or translated to ‘Sky Blue’, and it will be an exclusive color that will debut on this year’s flagship phone. It’s worth noting that the color might be the same as the one that debuted on the M3 iPad Air and M4 MacBook Air.

Apple is believed to have two other colors in the testing phase, namely green and purple. However, it’s said that Sky Blue will be ‘the star’ of the launch event in September. Back in 2015, the leaker correctly identified the iPhone 15 having a green color option. However, no other leaker has corroborated on this information yet.