iPhone

Rumors Claiming Foldable iPhone will be Delayed Are False

By Samantha Wiley
Rumors Claiming Foldable iPhone will be Delayed Are False

Rumors that suggest the release of the foldable iPhone is going to be delayed are false, a Chinese leaker on Weibo claimed today. These rumors are fake and the device is on schedule.


Many rumors have been made that the foldable iPhone has been dealing with challenges in late-stage engineering development, alongside durability issues regarding their hinge mechanism for the device as it consistently failed to meet the quality standards of Apple.

Rumors Claiming Foldable iPhone will be Delayed Are False

Apple is famous for its strict standards in reliability for new categories for their products, and the company is looking to be switching up their release schedule, releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models first alongside their foldable iPhone in the fall of this year, and the base iPhone 18 will be releasing early 2027.

The device will have a C2 modem, A20 chip, and two rear cameras with more features, with a price tag of about $2,000.


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