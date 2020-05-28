Samsung may provide almost 80% of OLED displays for upcoming iPhone 12 lineup

In the latest reports which come from a preview of DigiTimes, the Samsung Display is still expected to provide almost 80 percent of the OLED to Apple for its upcoming lineup of the iPhone 12.

The preview of the report said:

“According to industry sources, Samsung Display has got almost 80% of overall display panel orders for Apple’s upcoming next-generation iPhone series”

LG and BOE are also two other suppliers for the displays of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. Back in 2017, Samsung was the only supplier for displays to Apple. LG was the second in line and BOE is going to supply the displays for the first time this year. Apple this year will launch all the phones with the OLED displays. It is the first time Apple is going with all-OLED displays in its upcoming devices.

Apple is expected to release four new models and among these four Samsung is expected to provide display panels for 6.7-inch and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and 5.4-inch entry-level ‌iPhone 12‌. The fourth model i.e., 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ will get the display panels from LG and BOE.