Sandmarc’s new Lens Compatible With iPhone 17 Pro Improving Zoom

By Samantha Wiley
Sandmarc, an accessory maker in California, has released a 72mm Tetraprism Lens for iPhones to add magnification of up to 3x on top of the built-in telephoto tetraprism camera of the iPhone 17 Pro. The current camera of the iPhone 17 Pro provides the user with 4 optical zoom equivalent to 100mm.


The iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro models are compatible with the lens, with the zoom maxing out at 15x for these models. The lens weighs 180 grams and adopts the Sandmarc filter mount and case system.

The 72mm lens is priced at $299, and the 48mm lens is priced at $249. Those interested can order them both from the website of Sandmarc. The company’s base Camera app might switch lenses automatically; the lenses mount directly to the camera, but need a third-party pro camera app to work like Blackmagic Camera.


