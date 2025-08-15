iPhone

Screen Protector Images For iPhone 17 Line Leaked

By Samantha Wiley
Screen Protector Images For iPhone 17 Line Leaked

An image has been leaked on social media X platform by Majin Bu. The image shows the alleged screen protectors for the upcoming iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 17 lineup is composed of four models, with the iPhone 17 Air believed to be a replacement for the iPhone Plus. The image gives us an idea and visual of the different sizes of the displays of the iPhone 17 models.

Advertisements

Rumors for the iPhone 17 Air are circulating that it will have a 6.6-inch screen, measured diagonally, and have an OLED Screen made from the M14 material by Samsung. Comparing this to the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch screen size, the iPhone 17 is bigger since the display is expected to be measured at 6.3 inches.

Screen Protector Images For iPhone 17 Line Leaked

The image provided does not give any measurements and specs for the screen sizes, but it does look like the iPhone 17 Air will be slightly smaller compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
Next Generation iPad Mini Adopting A19 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple
Tabletop Robot Companion Planned By Apple 
1 Min Read
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
New Apple TV In Development Featuring A17 Pro Chip
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad with 512GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
New Jeopardy! And NFL Games Get Added To Apple TV Next Month
1 Min Read
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
New Design May Be Seen on A20 Chips in the iPhone 18 Series
1 Min Read
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
Apple’s Announcement For The iPhone 17 Series is Approaching
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599
Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599 
1 Min Read
The following days after the release of OpenAI’s new model ChatGPT-5 has seen a commotion among subscribers, who seem to find the communication style of the latest model too rigid. Paying customers prefer the previous model GPT-4o and its personality, having a creative approach to conversations and a warmer tone. The company is currently allowing customers to continue using the previous AI model. Here’s how you can toggle it back on for the Mac. Go to ChatGPT’s website and log in to your account. Go to your profile and then select Settings>General. Toggle “Show Legacy Models” to On. The legacy access is currently only accessible to paying subscribers of OpenAI, with the base Plus plan at $20 per month. The setting will immediately take effect, and automatic syncing will be completed after a few minutes whereas the changes and settings you have made will show on ChatGPT for your Mac once you restart the app.
How To Toggle ChatGPT Gpt-4o Model For The Mac
1 Min Read
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
Leak for iPhone 17 Pro Suggests Redesigned Antenna With Enhanced 5G
1 Min Read
Lost your password?