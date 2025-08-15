Screen Protector Images For iPhone 17 Line Leaked

An image has been leaked on social media X platform by Majin Bu. The image shows the alleged screen protectors for the upcoming iPhone 17 models. The iPhone 17 lineup is composed of four models, with the iPhone 17 Air believed to be a replacement for the iPhone Plus. The image gives us an idea and visual of the different sizes of the displays of the iPhone 17 models.

Advertisements

Rumors for the iPhone 17 Air are circulating that it will have a 6.6-inch screen, measured diagonally, and have an OLED Screen made from the M14 material by Samsung. Comparing this to the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch screen size, the iPhone 17 is bigger since the display is expected to be measured at 6.3 inches.

The image provided does not give any measurements and specs for the screen sizes, but it does look like the iPhone 17 Air will be slightly smaller compared to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.