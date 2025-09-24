Scuffs and Scratches Reported by Customers on the iPhone 17 Pro

Customers for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models have gone to social media to emphasize how the demo units for the models have shown scuffs and scratches, less than a day after rollout in the US. Those in China were the first ones to notice the scratches on the devices.

The reason for the scuffs is still uncertain, and it is possible that the MagSafe charger is rubbing on the back of the gadget. The damage can be seen mostly in the Deep Blue color option. A speculated reason for the iPhone being prone to scratching could be the company’s decision to choose aluminum over titanium.

The company has stated that the new iPhone 17 Pro line is equal in durability to its predecessors, and the choice to go aluminum was because of its thermal conductivity, lightness, and strength. These scratch marks have caused some customers to back out of their orders online and cancel them, while some say they refuse upgrading their devices until this issue is resolved by Apple.