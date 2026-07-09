Second-Generation iPhone Air To Have Bigger Battery Capacity

Apple is rumored to be developing a new generation iPhone Air, with a release date slated for Spring next year. One of the main goals of Apple for the device is to give it better battery life. The upcoming device is reportedly going to have a battery of 3,500mAh, an increase from the previous model with a battery of 3,149mAh.

The increase is measured to be about 11%. Usually, a bigger capacity for the battery means a denser or bigger battery is packed into the device, but it does not necessarily mean a bigger phone. Apple might be able to make the internal packaging better to fit the bigger battery better.

The second-generation iPhone Air is going to have the A20 chip manufactured by Apple’s new 2nm process, meaning that better power efficiency will also be coming, and could help with the bigger battery. There are rumors of integrating Color- Filter on Encapsulation OLED technology made by Samsung.