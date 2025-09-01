September 9 Event Logo Suggests 2 New Features For iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is dropping hints with its logo for the event that is coming on September 9. Two features that were previously rumored involve vapor chamber cooling and new colorways for the iPhone 17 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Pro will have changes in its internal design for better heat dissipation, allowing the heat to be moved away from the A19 Pro Chip that is powering the device. The advanced system for cooling works toward the prevention of thermal throttling on the iPhone 17 Pro and delivering a stable performance. Some Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 have this type of system, but the feature is yet to be seen on the iPhone.

Five colorways are available for the iPhone 17 Pro, namely white, black, gray, and the new orange and blue colors. The logo used by Apple looks like it could be a heat map for infrared made by a thermal camera, and the colors of the logo may be a hint at the new hues.