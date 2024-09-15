iPhone

Shipping estimate for iPhone 16 Pro models reaches October

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Shipping estimates for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro have reached October.

Pre-orders for the newly announced iPhone 16 lineup have recently gone live, and those who want the latest flagship phone will have to wait until October to try it out. Both the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Pro models have a 2-4 week delay on several configurations through the online store, with the latest being October 14. The iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 are mostly available and have on-time shipping dates of September 20. Inventory will likely diminish in both store pickup and delivery fronts as time goes by.

iPhone 16

Increased demand for the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is likely due to premium features. Both models have the A18 Pro chip, faster 5G, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, faster charging, Wi-Fi 7, and more. Apple Intelligence is set to arrive with the release of iOS 18.1.

