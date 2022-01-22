Shot on iPhone 13 Pro features ‘Chinese New Year- The Comeback’

A new ‘Shot on iPhone 13 Pro’ video has arrived on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

‘The Comeback’ is themed around the Chinese New Year and tells the story of a man who enlists the help of his friends and family to stage a comeback after coming home injured in a film shoot. The video starts with a traditional martial arts scene where the protagonist uses his skills to beat his pursuers.

Unlike other ‘Shot on iPhone’ ads, the video is nearly 30 minutes long. Last year, a 12 minute video used an iPhone 12 Pro Max and tells about a legendary Chinese monster in a modern twist.

Chinese New Year is set to be on February 1 for 2022. Along with the video ad, Apple has released special edition Beats Studio Buds and AirTag, featuring a Tiger logo emblazoned on the charging case. The Cupertino-based company also outed several promotions to celebrate the holiday.