iPhone

Significant Redesign for iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Significant Redesign for iPhone

Apple is looking to be taking steps as they are preparing for the biggest overhaul in the history of iPhones with the foldable iPhone. The rumored foldable device is going to be a book-style device with a big inner screen for playing games or watching.


Past devices, such as the iPhone 4, 6, and iPhone X, were significant, but the foldable iPhone is on an entirely different level of design. A couple of months ago, a report declared the device would have a 5.3-inch outer and 7.3-inch inner display and is reportedly going to be crease-free.

Significant Redesign for iPhone

The company is adopting technology that minimizes creasing without removing the issue entirely. The device is also expected to have a front camera, Touch ID power button, no Face ID, and two rear cameras. Apple is anticipated to be introducing the foldable iPhone this year in September.


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