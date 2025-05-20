iPhone

Silicon battery technology might be heading to iPhone 17 Air

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air might be the first iPhone to adopt an advanced battery made by Japanese supplier TDK.

Advertisements

DigiTimes reported that Apple has ordered accelerated production of the battery tech, which means smartphone manufacturers will have plenty of time to fit them in thinner smartphones. Noboru Saito, CEO of TDK, said that the company has ‘made good progress’ and will ship the components ‘very soon’. He even added that some phone firms might utilize the technology for this year’s launch. The timing coincides with the supposed debut of the iPhone 17 Air, believed to be only 5.5 mm thin.

iPhone 17 Air

The battery TDK is making will have silicon anodes for greater energy potential compared to other battery packs. This could be the deciding factor in the iPhone 17 Air having adequate battery life. Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 17 Air to the public in September.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
