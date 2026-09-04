SIM Tray for Upcoming iPhone Apparently Leaked With Third Color Being Silver

Sonny Dickson, a longtime leaker, shared a photo of SIM Trays that come in different colors, claiming that the trays are for the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The devices look to be coming in Sky Blue, Silver, and Dark Cherry.

The photos shared came from a report that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were to be distributed in Black, Dark Cherry, and Sky Blue colors.

We are just a few days away from the yearly iPhone event, with Apple announcing that the event will be held on September 9, where they are widely anticipated to be premiering the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. We are also expecting Apple to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 with the returning ceramic case option.