iPhone

SIM Tray for Upcoming iPhone Apparently Leaked With Third Color Being Silver

By Samantha Wiley
SIM Tray for Upcoming iPhone Apparently Leaked With Third Color Being Silver

Sonny Dickson, a longtime leaker, shared a photo of SIM Trays that come in different colors, claiming that the trays are for the new iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The devices look to be coming in Sky Blue, Silver, and Dark Cherry.


The photos shared came from a report that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max were to be distributed in Black, Dark Cherry, and Sky Blue colors.

SIM Tray for Upcoming iPhone Apparently Leaked With Third Color Being Silver

We are just a few days away from the yearly iPhone event, with Apple announcing that the event will be held on September 9, where they are widely anticipated to be premiering the first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models. We are also expecting Apple to unveil the Apple Watch Series 12 with the returning ceramic case option.


Latest News
Features and Price Range for Foldable iPhone Revealed
Features and Price Range for Foldable iPhone Revealed
1 Min Read
The M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB Preorder is $19 Off
The M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB Preorder is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Functional Apple-1 Computer Could Sell For a Fortune
Functional Apple-1 Computer Could Sell For a Fortune
1 Min Read
Anker Releases New AI Home Hub
Anker Releases New AI Home Hub
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
The 13-inch M4 iPad Air is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Hyping Up Next Weeks Launch Event
Apple Hyping Up Next Weeks Launch Event
1 Min Read
Its Official, John Ternus is Now The New Apple CEO
Its Official, John Ternus is Now The New Apple CEO
1 Min Read
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Come in Black
Upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Could Come in Black
1 Min Read
The Lisen Apple Watch Charger with 20W Adapter is $7 Off
The Lisen Apple Watch Charger with 20W Adapter is $7 Off
1 Min Read
Chips from Qualcomm Will See Price Increase
Chips from Qualcomm Will See Price Increase
1 Min Read
Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods
Improved Head Tracking and Spatial Audio Could Come with Cameras for Upcoming AirPods
1 Min Read
Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List
Three More Products Added to Obsolete Product List
1 Min Read
Lost your password?