iPhone

Similar Durability Issues May Be Coming to iPhone 18 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Similar Durability Issues May Be Coming to iPhone 18 Pro

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are going to keep the aluminum alloy build and may be prone to facing the same durability issues as the past model. While heat dissipation will be amazing, it may have the same issues in durability that affected the iPhone 17 Pro in paint-peeling.


The chipping on the surface of the iPhone 17 Pro was a common issue, and users of the device were looking for compensation at Apple, but was told that they are not able to claim it with the company categorizing the problem as a characteristic of the material being used.

Similar Durability Issues May Be Coming to iPhone 18 Pro

A specific color of the iPhone 17 Pro, the Cosmic Orange, one was reported to be color shifting with the camera plateau and the aluminum frame of the device turning to a pink or rose-gold color with some instances, resulting in Apple having to replace the device.


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