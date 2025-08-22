iPhone

Siri To Have New Design For iPad and iPhone Potentially Next Year

By Lucy Bennett
Siri To Have New Design For iPad and iPhone Potentially Next Year

Last Wednesday, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a redesign for Siri in terms of visuals, and that it will potentially make its premiere on the iPad and iPhone by next year. Tim Cook has previously revealed that the company is planning to release a version of Siri that is more personalized in 2026.  

Advertisements

Siri has been redesigned by Apple last year for the iPad and iPhone that can support Apple Intelligence, whereas when you call Siri the edges of your screen will start glowing. Siri will be getting upgraded such that both iPad and iPhone users can use voice commands in apps and let you be in control with your voice alone. This feature is anticipated to launch along with iOS 26.4.

Siri To Have New Design For iPad and iPhone Potentially Next Year

Apple has already run tests on making Siri take on the appearance of the Mac Finder logo, only it is animated, and is also looking into other ideas including Memoji. There’s no information yet if Siri would get an avatar that’s life-like for the iPad and iPhone.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 2024 M4 Mac Mini 512GB SSD Is $97 Off
The 2024 M4 Mac Mini 512GB SSD Is $97 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Allegedly Receiving Dynamic Island, New Design and Other Features
iPhone 17e Allegedly Receiving Dynamic Island, New Design and Other Features
1 Min Read
Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars. The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card. When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.
5% Cash Back Offered By Apple Card In Certain ChargePoint and Gas Stations
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off On Amazon
The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
Verdy X Beats Collaboration Announced By Apple
Verdy X Beats Collaboration Announced By Apple
1 Min Read
4th Public Beta For iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and iOS 26 Rolled Out
4th Public Beta For iPadOS 26, macOS 26 and iOS 26 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Get $100 Off the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm
Get $100 Off the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm
1 Min Read
New Apple Watch Exterior Design Change May Feature More Sensors
New Apple Watch Exterior Design Change May Feature More Sensors
1 Min Read
New Operating System By Apple In The Works
New Operating System By Apple In The Works 
1 Min Read
Apple Store In Partridge Creek Mall Permanently Closed
Apple Store In Partridge Creek Mall Permanently Closed
1 Min Read
Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 Marked $100 Off
Amazon has the iPad Mini 7 Marked $100 Off
1 Min Read
Alleged Internal Design For iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked
Alleged Internal Design For iPhone 17 Pro Max Leaked
1 Min Read
Lost your password?