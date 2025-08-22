Siri To Have New Design For iPad and iPhone Potentially Next Year

Last Wednesday, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple is working on a redesign for Siri in terms of visuals, and that it will potentially make its premiere on the iPad and iPhone by next year. Tim Cook has previously revealed that the company is planning to release a version of Siri that is more personalized in 2026.

Siri has been redesigned by Apple last year for the iPad and iPhone that can support Apple Intelligence, whereas when you call Siri the edges of your screen will start glowing. Siri will be getting upgraded such that both iPad and iPhone users can use voice commands in apps and let you be in control with your voice alone. This feature is anticipated to launch along with iOS 26.4.

Apple has already run tests on making Siri take on the appearance of the Mac Finder logo, only it is animated, and is also looking into other ideas including Memoji. There’s no information yet if Siri would get an avatar that’s life-like for the iPad and iPhone.