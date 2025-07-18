‘Sky Blue’ Color Headed to iPhone 17 Air

The rumored Sky Blue color slated for the iPhone 17 Pro has now shifted and is believed to be coming to the iPhone 17 Air.

Advertisements

In an online leak, a user with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ said that the Sky Blue finish, seen on the MacBook Air, will be going to the iPhone 17 Air. Earlier on he said that it will arrive for the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro, but then claimed that Apple has limited it to the all-new ultra-thin iPhone. Those who like their iPhone 17 Pro in blue still have hope, as a separate claim said that the iPhone 17 Pro will be having a dark blue option.

The Blue Titanium initially came out on the iPhone 15 Pro but skipped the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. Other colors slated for the iPhone 17 Air include Gold, Silver, and Black.