Slofie videos shot on the iPhone 11 added on Apple’s YouTube channel

Apple has shared four new ‘Slofie’ videos that feature the capabilities of its newest iPhone lineup on YouTube.

‘Slofie’ is a term used by Apple to describe ‘slow-motion selfie video’. The iPhone 11 models make this possible with the slow-motion video recording feature, something that the previous iPhone models don’t have.

Each video is less than a minute long and is now available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The first video shows a woman with a hairdryer; the second is a group of party people dancing about; the third is a man enjoying a sprinkler bath, and the fourth is a man whipping his jowls about.

Slofie on iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 model cameras have other features such as Night Mode for low light shooting, Ultra Wide for panoramic shots and the QuickTake for taking videos without exiting Photo Mode. The devices’ Photo app makes it easy for users to edit videos with filters, rotate, crop and more.