Solid-State buttons for iPhone 15 Pro deconfirmed

Cirrus Logic, Apple supplier, has said that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will not have solid-state buttons.

Apple analysts in October claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro will have solid state components, particularly the power button, volume, and mute switch, which will not only improve its waterproof rating but also allow the manufacturer to add new gestures. However, a shareholder letter has deconfirmed this rumor in the meantime.

In order to make solid-state buttons a reality, high-performance, mixed-signal haptic drivers would be needed. However, Cirrus Logic is yet to make the commitment and said that the new component won’t be ready until 2024. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst mentioned that Apple has done away with solid-state button for the iPhone 15 Pro because of production concerns. The feature may still come to the iPhone lineup in future models.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be revealed in September this year.