Sonos Trueplay Gains iPhone 14 compatibility

Sonos updated its Trueplay feature today and added support for the newest iPhone 14 models.

Trueplay technology will now allow iPhone 14 users to scan for a Sonos product and see pertinent details such as how sound reflects off surfaces, walls, and furnishings. The data collected will be used by the device to optimize or finetune the sound output. It normally takes three minutes or so to activate Trueplay, and iPhone users can go to the Sonos app, then Settings tab to complete the process.

Trueplay was not supported for the iPhone 14 since it launched, which meant that the mobile phone owners had no way to tune their Sonos speakers. Due to consumer demand, the company has implemented the feature and broadcast the update over the air which means iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 models.

Trueplay is included in all Sonos speakers except the Roam SL, Connect, and Port.