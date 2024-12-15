iPhone

Specs of iPhone SE 4 cameras revealed

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone SE 4

Information about the iPhone SE 4’s camera has been revealed, featuring a TrueDepth Camera for the front cam with 12 megapixels, and a 48-megapixel single camera for the back. It was also revealed that the primary supplier for the rear and front camera of the device was LG Innotek, and is anticipated to be released next year. Cowell Electronics and Foxconn have reportedly contributed camera parts for the iPhone.

Rumors say that the iPhone SE 4 will feature an OLED Display Technology, a design that’s all-display like the iPhone 14, Face ID replacing Touch ID, a screen measuring 6.06 inches, same battery that the iPhone 14 had, Apple Intelligence with 8GB RAM, and is believed to be the first device that will have the 5G chip designed by Apple. The release date of the iPhone SE 4 could be by March next year, similar to the date when the iPhone SE 3 was announced based on the reports made.

iPhone SE 4
