iPhone

Split Release Cycle for iPhones Likely Corroborated

By Samantha Wiley
Split Release Cycle for iPhones Likely Corroborated

Comments from a collaborator in Apple’s supply chain suggest that the split release date Apple plans to do for their future iPhone models may be true. Apple usually works on a yearly cycle for their smartphone releases where they launch the whole lineup in one event, usually in the fall of every year, but Apple may be changing that.


Many reports say that the iPhone 18 will be delayed until early next year, with the first devices releasing being the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro, with the first foldable iPhone made by Apple. Remarks made by an important supplier for Apple seemingly confirms this.

Split Release Cycle for iPhones Likely Corroborated

Lin En-Ping, the chairman, stated during the Largan Precision’s yearly shareholders. that a significant United States customer delayed the release of their new model into early next year, but did not say the product or customer.


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