Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand

By Samantha Wiley
Production for the base iPhone 17 model will be increasing because of the surprising demand for the gadget. After a successful pre-order weekend, Apple has requested its 2 suppliers to ramp up daily production of the base iPhone 17 model to approximately 30%


The iPhone 17 is set at a price of $799, $300 cheaper compared to the iPhone 17 Pro, now priced at $1,099, and $200 less than the new iPhone Air. The standard iPhone 17 received “Pro” features with a screen similar to the size of the 17 Pro, an Always-On technology, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

An increase in production for the standard iPhone 17 indicates that the iPhone 17 Pro may not be selling well, which is unusual because the Pro model usually sells more, and yet the standard iPhone 17 is doing better in sales. Allocation of production is as follows: 65% for the Pro and Pro Max models, 25% for the standard model, and 10% for the new iPhone Air.

Apple has transitioned to plus-size iPhones that offer the standard features of an iPhone with a bigger display.


