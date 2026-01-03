Standard iPhone 18 Model Won’t Launch This Year

Reports suggest that Apple may not be releasing the base iPhone 18 model this year, hinting that Apple is drawing up a big change to its yearly cycle for rolling out iPhones. In spite of the huge success of the iPhone 17 last year, the iPhone 18 will not be released until next year, in the Spring, which would be the first time that the company goes the whole calendar year without releasing a base iPhone model.

Apple has premiered the iPhone lineup during the fall season for a decade, where all the models are released at the same time in September. That cycle is anticipated to change this year, as the company will be splitting the release of the iPhones into two windows.

Rumors suggest that Apple will be releasing the foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max this year, while the base iPhone 18 will launch with the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e next year. The rumor is associated with the company branching out its lineup for the iPhone, with the first foldable iPhone anticipated to debut this year.