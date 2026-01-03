iPhone

Static Noise Reported By Users In The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

By Samantha Wiley
Static Noise Reported By Users In The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Users of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models have reported issues with device speakers, which are making a hissing or static noise while charging. Many discussions of the issue can be found on Reddit and the Apple Support Community, with users saying they hear a static noise similar to that emitted by an old radio.


The issue is apparently present across all types of chargers like MagSafe and the official chargers of Apple. When unplugged, the sound goes away. Some users have traded their device to get a new one but are still experiencing the same issue. 

A user in Reddit got in touch with Apple Support and stated that the issue has been passed to engineers at Apple who are reportedly working to fix the issue. Most users describe the sound as subtle,  so the issue may be noticeable for those individuals that are sensitive to the noise.


