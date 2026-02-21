Stock For iPad Air and iPhone 16e Dwindle

iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Stock for the iPad Air and iPhone 16e have been dropping as Apple is looking to release new versions of the devices. Apple is expected to introduce the latest products in the next few weeks. Stock for the iPhone 16e has dwindled out while the iPad Air is experiencing shortages in stock.


Gurman recently reported that Apple is set to release an iPhone 17e imminently, featuring MagSafe connectivity, the N1 chip for thread, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the new C1X chip and the A19 chip. He also reported that the company will be releasing a new iPad Air and entry level iPad 12.

Both gadgets are not expected to have any significant enhancements or design changes but will be powered by new chips instead. The iPad Air will be powered by the M4 chip and the 12th-generation iPad will be powered by an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence support.


