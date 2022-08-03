Sunny Optical partners up with Apple on iPhone 14 Lens

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently said that the upcoming iPhone 14 and its lens will be supplied by a single manufacturing company.

The soon to launch iPhone 14 Pro is believed to have a 48MP sensor, with the latest chain information showing that Apple’s orders are dominated by Sunny Optical. The analyst tweeted how the company has received a larger capacity and is now a significant leader in proportion for the production of the 7P lens component. Kuo also says that Sunny Optical’s supply ratio is bigger than Genius and Largan, among others.

[Analysis] 舜宇光學為iPhone 14廣角7P鏡頭最大供應商，比重顯著超越大立光、玉晶光與市場共識 / Sunny Optical is the largest supplier of wide 7P lenses for iPhone 14, and its supply ratio markedly exceeds Largan, Genius, and market consensus @mingchikuo https://t.co/YhdP3wF1aN — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 1, 2022

The fact that Sunny Optical has increased its capacity leads Kuo to believe that the company will continue to seek to gain more Apple orders via a price war. Kuo predicts that Sunny Optical might become the iPhone 15 ToF lens supplier in 2023. Genius is the current supplier of the iPhone’s Time of Flight, which is used for LiDAR functions.