Supposed Leaked Images for A20 Pro Chip Show Improvements in Performance For Upcoming Device

A supposed photo of the motherboard for the iPhone 18 Pro has been leaked. The photo shows new packaging technology for the A20 Pro chip that could provide gains in performance. The photo was uploaded by Ice Universe and WHYLAB on Chinese Social Media platform WEIBO.

Usually, Apple has used PoP or package-on-package designs where the DRAM is sat right on top of the application processor for less latency and power consumption, but heat is more concentrated in the packaging area of the design.

The size of the chip is reportedly about the same as the previous A19 Pro Chip, but the NPU or Neural Processing Unit looks to be much larger, hinting that Apple is looking to provide improvements in AI performance.

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and foldable iPhone are going to be powered by the A20 Pro Chip and will be using the new 2nm Process by TSMC.