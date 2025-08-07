Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones

Apple will be bringing in OLED tandem-structure panels for its future iPhones that will be released in the following years. This will bring improvements to iPhone displays that are only available in the M4 iPad Pro line.

Advertisements

Apple is still uncertain about which company they will be partnering with to make these displays, which will either be LG Display or Samsung Display. They reportedly have a production plan set for 2 years for adapting the tandem OLED for the iPhone, indicating that the technology may be coming beyond 2028.

The iPad Pro tandem OLED tech features a simplified tandem where there are 2 organic RGB light-emitting layers that are put together for improved brightness, power efficiency, and longevity.

LG Display has reportedly reached out and suggested the tandem OLED displays to Apple a couple of years back. Apple has now shown interest in this suggestion, with the likelihood of the company to depend on other suppliers for this technology and not just LG Display.