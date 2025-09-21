Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem

A teardown video on the iPhone 17 Pro Max has been shared on Bilibili, a Chinese platform, confirming that the iPhone 17 Pro Max models do have the 5G modem from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X80. This is likely also being used in other iPhone 17 models, like the Pro and base models.

Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon X80 features an Accelerator hardware powered by AI that smartly improves latency, power efficiency, coverage, and speeds for cellular data. It also supports 5G mmWave on the standard iPhone 17, Pro and Pro Max models that are distributed in the United States.

mmWave is a 5G frequency set which ensures you get fast speeds in short distances, making this practical in urban areas that are dense. The iPhone 18 Pro model is anticipated to feature the C2 modem designed by Apple. The Snapdragon X80 modem is outdated since Qualcomm revealed the new Snapdragon X85. We are still waiting on the speed results for C1X vs that of the Snapdragon X80.