iPhone

Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem

A teardown video on the iPhone 17 Pro Max has been shared on Bilibili, a Chinese platform, confirming that the iPhone 17 Pro Max models do have the 5G modem from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X80. This is likely also being used in other iPhone 17 models, like the Pro and base models.


Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon X80 features an Accelerator hardware powered by AI that smartly improves latency, power efficiency, coverage, and speeds for cellular data. It also supports 5G mmWave on the standard iPhone 17, Pro and Pro Max models that are distributed in the United States.

Teardown Video For iPhone 17 Pro Max Reveals Snapdragon X80 5G Modem

mmWave is a 5G frequency set which ensures you get fast speeds in short distances, making this practical in urban areas that are dense. The iPhone 18 Pro model is anticipated to feature the C2 modem designed by Apple. The Snapdragon X80 modem is outdated since Qualcomm revealed the new Snapdragon X85. We are still waiting on the speed results for C1X vs that of the Snapdragon X80. 


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is Marked $10 Off
2 Min Read
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
1 Min Read
Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube
Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube
1 Min Read
Get the iPad 7 512GB at $100 Off!
Get the iPad 7 512GB at $100 Off!
1 Min Read
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?