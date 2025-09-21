iPhone

Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube

A teardown video for the iPhone 17 Pro was uploaded by REWA Technology. The teardown video gives us a close-up look on the inside of the iPhone 17 model that has a tray for a physical SIM card.


The device has a myriad of changes in internal structure, like a new vapor chamber mechanism for cooling to support better dissipation of heat, as well as bigger rear camera lenses. It also has the Apple-made N1-chip for the Wi-Fi network, Thread, and Bluetooth 6.

Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube

The iPhones from the iPhone 14 to 16 don’t have a tray for SIM Cards in the United States. The company placed a piece of plastic where the tray was within those iPhones. The eSIM-only models have a bigger battery that covers the space where the SIM tray or piece of plastic used to be. All models of the iPhone 17 in the U.S., Canada,  Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Japan, and the UAE support e-SIM only. 


Latest News
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
Standard iPhone 17 Models to Increase Production Due to Demand
1 Min Read
Get the iPad 7 512GB at $100 Off!
Get the iPad 7 512GB at $100 Off!
1 Min Read
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
2 Min Read
Lost your password?