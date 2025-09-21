Teardown Video for iPhone 17 Pro Shared by REWA Technology on YouTube

A teardown video for the iPhone 17 Pro was uploaded by REWA Technology. The teardown video gives us a close-up look on the inside of the iPhone 17 model that has a tray for a physical SIM card.

The device has a myriad of changes in internal structure, like a new vapor chamber mechanism for cooling to support better dissipation of heat, as well as bigger rear camera lenses. It also has the Apple-made N1-chip for the Wi-Fi network, Thread, and Bluetooth 6.

The iPhones from the iPhone 14 to 16 don’t have a tray for SIM Cards in the United States. The company placed a piece of plastic where the tray was within those iPhones. The eSIM-only models have a bigger battery that covers the space where the SIM tray or piece of plastic used to be. All models of the iPhone 17 in the U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Japan, and the UAE support e-SIM only.