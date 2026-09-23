iPhone

Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Shared by iFixit

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Shared by iFixit

A teardown video for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max has been uploaded by iFixit to provide us with a look at the internal components of the product. Battery capacities for the models that only feature eSIM are 5,567 mAh for the iPhone 18 Pro Max and 4,288 for the iPhone 18 Pro.


eSIM models are distributed across the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Mexico, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Canada. A dual-layer logic board is now where the NAND sits making repairs for storage difficult. The new vapor cooling chamber was seen in the video, as well as the new system for variable aperture on the camera.

Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Shared by iFixit

iFixit stated that about 3-4 iPhone 18 Pro models broke or cracked on the screen, a new issue that iFixit never encountered during teardown videos on previous iPhones, but more testing is required.


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