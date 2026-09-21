Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded

REWA Technology, a YouTube channel, uploaded a teardown video for the new iPhone 18 Pro to show us the internal components of the new iPhone. Both Pro and Pro Max models have a Dynamic Island that is smaller, made possible by moving the infrared camera under the display for Face ID to the top-left corner of the device.

The infrared camera and the new variable aperture lens with the 48MP camera look to be repositioned; it has a SIM tray, suggesting the device features a smaller battery compared to models that are eSIM-only.

A teardown video for the United States model is also expected to be released, with the device stated to have a Snapdragon X80 modem instead of the Apple C2 modem. Why the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon X80 modem in the United States model is not explained.