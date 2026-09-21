iPhone

Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded

By Samantha Wiley
Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded

REWA Technology, a YouTube channel, uploaded a teardown video for the new iPhone 18 Pro to show us the internal components of the new iPhone. Both Pro and Pro Max models have a Dynamic Island that is smaller, made possible by moving the infrared camera under the display for Face ID to the top-left corner of the device.


The infrared camera and the new variable aperture lens with the 48MP camera look to be repositioned; it has a SIM tray, suggesting the device features a smaller battery compared to models that are eSIM-only.

Teardown Video for iPhone 18 Pro Uploaded

A teardown video for the United States model is also expected to be released, with the device stated to have a Snapdragon X80 modem instead of the Apple C2 modem. Why the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a Snapdragon X80 modem in the United States model is not explained.


Latest News
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
The AirPods 5 is $4 Off
1 Min Read
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
Tom Marieb on iPhone Duo
1 Min Read
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
Demand for iPhone 18 Pro Looks to be Strong
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro
Compatibility Between iPhone 17 Pro Case for iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
ROSE Featured in New Camera Ad for iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
United States iPhone 18 Pro Max Feature Snapdragon X80 Modem
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 16GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow
New Features for iPhone 18 Pro Models Releasing Tomorrow
1 Min Read
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
New iPhone 18 Pro Charges Faster than Previous Model
1 Min Read
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
Apple to Pay More Money for Storage and RAM Next Year
1 Min Read
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?