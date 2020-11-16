Teardown videos of iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini surface online

New videos circulating on the internet show the innards of the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini, particularly the internal designs.

German electronics repair firm Kaputt.de has uploaded a video to show the nuances of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company noted that the model utilizes an L-shaped battery that’s unlike the ones in the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12. The video is about 5 minutes in length and can be viewed on YouTube.

The internal design of the iPhone 12 mini is remarkable as it’s smaller. The reason why Apple was able to fit in so much was due to the smaller battery.

An iFixit teardown video confirms that the camera of the iPhone 12 may not be repaired without using a proprietary tool. Other than these two, expect more videos that reveal the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini mechanisms in upcoming iFixit videos.