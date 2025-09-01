Techwoven Case for iPhone 17 Speculated to Have Additional Holes

The upcoming Apple Event will reveal the iPhone 17 models on September 9, and Apple is reportedly releasing accessories such as Techwoven cases for the iPhone 17 line.

A leaker known as Majin Bu has posted an image on the social media platform X revealing the base of the case seen in a stack. The image is seen to have 7 holes at the bottom, including the speaker lines and a USB-C port cutout. In the corner are two dots, which may be for lanyard-type attachments. Also mentioned is crossbody strap compatibility, and if this is true, Apple could be making an accessory that will match the features of the case.

The concept for techwoven cases for the iPhone 17 isn’t new, with multiple leaks about it being circulated and reposted. Majin Bu may be trying to hit it big with this claim, making many believe it might be true by shoving these claims repeatedly, but the inconsistencies are only hurting them.