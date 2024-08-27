Tetraprism Telephoto lens arriving on iPhone 16 Pro

A report from Korea claims that Apple will be making its previously exclusive Tetraprism Telephoto lens available on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Tetraprism Telephoto was only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max previously, but it will now be integrated into the non-Max Pro model of the iPhone 16 as well. In addition, Apple will have the same supplier deliver the component for the folded zoom module. The Elec believes that LG Innotek will be the firm to supply the modules initially, with the lens having a folded glass structure to reflect light up to 4x as much and a longer 120mm focal length. The iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro will both have the 25x digital zoom and the 5x optical zoom.

Once the first components are shipped, Apple might shift to Cowell and Foxconn to manufacture the Tetraprism Telephoto module for the rest of the foreseeable future.