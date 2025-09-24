iPhone

The Foldable iPhone May Somewhat Look Like the iPhone Air

By Samantha Wiley
We may have seen what the foldable iPhone may look like with the iPhone Air. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg talks about the iPhone fold that is expected to launch next year in the newsletter “Power On”.


The iPhone Air is not really a high-spec phone, but it shows an indication of what the design for the foldable iPhone may be. Gurman has told users that they can put two of the iPhone Air smartphones right beside each other in mind, and it will have one big hinged display rather than having 2 different display panels. Past reports talk about its thickness, and one suggests that it would be just as thin as the iPhone Air when you unfold the device.

This is expected from Apple since they are on a mission to create the thinnest hardware they can, so it makes sense that the foldable iPhone will be designed as thin as it can get, since the measurement would be twice thicker when you fold it.


