The iPhone 17e’s Launch is Really Close

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the launch of the iPhone 17e is imminent and will have 4 new features. The budget-friendly device will be powered by the A19 chip equipped in the iPhone 17 last year and will come with the N1 chip for Wi-Fi, Thread, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the company’s new C1X cellular modem. MagSafe connectivity has been a glaring omission for today’s generation, so the company will be adding the feature to the iPhone 17e.

The iPhone 17e is going to be sold at $599, Gurman adds. The iPhone 16e had the same starting price, but the upcoming iPhone 17e will come with more features for the same price. The company is reported to market the budget friendly device heavily to consumers in rising enterprises and markets. They could benefit and mke use of their advantage from the competition that has weakened in the segment.