The iPhone 18e Might Have ‘Two Key Upgrades’

A new leak in Weibo suggests that the upcoming iPhone 18e might have ‘key upgrades’.

In the social media platform Weibo, a user with the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said that the upcoming device will have an LTPS OLED display that measures 6.12 inches, the A20 chip, a lone 48MP rear camera, and a 60Hz screen. The front camera might be up to 24MP, and there may be no major upgrades in either lens. The previous e-models (the 17e and the 16e) have more or less the same camera specs, but it’s possible there might be small hardware changes.

The two key upgrades here are the A20 Pro chip and a new front-facing camera. The A20 Pro chip is in the iPhone 18 and was made using a 2nm process, with notable improvements when it comes to power efficiency and performance. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18e in the spring of 2027.