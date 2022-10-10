The iPhone 5c enters ‘Obsolete’ category on November

Apple will officially drop support for its iPhone 5c on November 1.

The iPhone 5c was added to the ‘Vintage’ category on October 2020, which signified the loss of repair options for the device. A few years later, Apple will be sending the smartphone to the ‘Obsolete’ category, which means that all services and repairs will end as well.

Authorized service partners received an internal memo from Apple today, saying that aside from the iPhone 5c the 3rd generation iPad mini will be listed as ‘Obsolete’ on November 1.

The iPhone 5c was launched in September 2013 along with the iPhone 5s. It was the first iPhone to have colorful options, including white, yellow, pink, green, and blue. The arrival of the smartphone was also a milestone in that it was the first to be offered at a budget price. The 16GB model was priced at $99 in the US with a contract.