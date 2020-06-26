The leaked 20 Watt power adapter for iPhone 12 models might have received certification

It appears that the charger that Mr. White leaked yesterday has been now certified. Yesterday the Leaker Mr. White leaked photos of the new 20 Watt power adapter.

He claimed that Apple will ship this new 20-watt power adapter with the new Apple iPhone 12 lineup. The rumors are that the 6.7 and the 6.1-inch models that will have OLED displays will have this adapter in the box.

MySmartPrice has spotted a similar model of the USB-C adapter with the same wattage and the same model identifier A2305. The leaked photos of this same model of the power adapter surfaced in the electronics certification database in Norway. According to the sources, the certification was issued in February this year.

The Norwegian and Australian certification spotted by MySmartPrice reveals that Apple A2247 also has a 20 Watt output. However, the NEMKO certification for this model i.e., Apple A2247 reveals that it has a USB-C port. There are no further details about this adapter.

Apple currently has an 18-watt USB-C power adapter that it ships with iPhone 11 Pro and a 5-watt charger with the iPhone 11 models.