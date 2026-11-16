Apple is rumored to be setting priorities for a second iPhone Duo. A timeline is uncertain, but Apple is said to be adding Face ID for the device, but given the deadline in engineering for late next year, the feature might not make it. Apple is also said to be adding an Action Button.

The complaint that is loudest regarding the iPhone Duo is the absence of Face ID, where a report on the morning of Sunday made by Mark Gurman stated that prototypes for the iPhone Duo that had Face ID do exist, with implementation for the VCSEL for biometrics found on the outer display.

The hardware is internally codenamed V78 and is rumored to be in the final stages of design before prototypes are made and production testing begins. Mark Gurman states that Apple is running out of time to integrate the features properly as the deadline for next year comes closer.

Other priorities of the company for the future iPhone Duo feature less weight and thickness and a telephoto camera lens. Customer feedback has been noted, and other than the things that are on the roadmap for Apple, that is currently overlapping is not expected until the third-generation iPhone Duo.

The iPhone Duo is the first foldable iPhone released by Apple, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this year. The device features a 7.6-inch outer and 5.4-inch inner display with ProMotion 120Hz support, a nano texture finish for anti-glare.

The device is powered by the A20 Pro Chip manufactured with 2nm technology, featuring 12GB of RAM for Siri AI and Apple Intelligence support. It features a 48MP Ultra Wide and Main Camera lens. It features a battery life that lasts up to 44 hours with outer display usage and 31 hours with inner display usage.