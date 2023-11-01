Thinner and lighter camera planned for iPhone 16 Pro

A rumor from a supply chain manufacturer claims that the next iPhone will have a lighter and thinner camera module.

Prior to this, there have been reports that the iPhone 16 Pro would have a 120 mm Telephoto lens and larger dimensions. The material that could make this work would be molded glass for the lens to cut off on weight and space. Molded lens also have the benefit of greater magnification, which means that Apple could have the 120 mm and 24 mm focal lengths without the extra bulk. This technology can prove to be helpful for the iPhone 16 Pro, which would be smaller and packed with new hardware like the tetraprism Telephoto lens.

The Economic Daily News suggested that Apple is already preparing for the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup, and that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro devices will use molded glass when mounting cameras.