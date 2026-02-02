iPhone

Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air

By Samantha Wiley
Instant Digital, known leaker on Weibo, hints that Apple is making a thinner hardware module for Face ID in efforts to minimize the space in the system for facial authentication on the iPhone Air. The company has requested a component that’s ultra-thin from its suppliers, allowing them to use a lens with an ultra-wide angle on top of the main single lens currently used.


Many technologies are placed under the iPhone Air so that they can maximize battery space, and the company would have to redesign the internal components of the device if they want to put in an extra camera.

For their foldable release this year, the company has apparently chosen to add Touch ID at the side button of the device instead of using Face ID to make the iPhone fold as slim as it could possibly be. It’s also speculated that the Face ID component could make its way back to a MacBook.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
