Thinner Face ID in Development for the Second Gen iPhone Air

Instant Digital, known leaker on Weibo, hints that Apple is making a thinner hardware module for Face ID in efforts to minimize the space in the system for facial authentication on the iPhone Air. The company has requested a component that’s ultra-thin from its suppliers, allowing them to use a lens with an ultra-wide angle on top of the main single lens currently used.

Many technologies are placed under the iPhone Air so that they can maximize battery space, and the company would have to redesign the internal components of the device if they want to put in an extra camera.

For their foldable release this year, the company has apparently chosen to add Touch ID at the side button of the device instead of using Face ID to make the iPhone fold as slim as it could possibly be. It’s also speculated that the Face ID component could make its way back to a MacBook.