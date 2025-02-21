This year sees big changes in the iPhone design 

The iPhone is set to undergo significant changes to its design, with the iPhone 17 “Air” rumored to have a bar-shaped, horizontal design on its rear, perhaps pertaining to a camera bump. The iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a big horizontal matrix with the 3 back cameras in a triangular setup, placed within a rectangle bar that covers the back of the smartphone.

Major rumors regarding the huge changes in the design of the iPhone 17 lineup have been circulating, but it first came from Wayne Ma from The Information, where it was reported that the back of the iPhone 17 Pro will have a new aluminum and glass setup and that it will feature a rectangle camera bump composed of aluminum instead of the normal 3D glass they use but the bottom half will still have glass for wireless charging support. A new post on Weibo also talked about a large foldable iPhone model yet notably smaller compared to foldabledevices from competitors.