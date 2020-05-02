Tim Cook expects Android users to switch to new iPhone SE

Earlier in April Apple released iPhone SE. according to Tim Cook, there is a positive response from the customers. The feedback from customers and the reviews from the reviewers are all in favor of the new iPhone SE. Cook said the new iPhone SE is, “faster than the fastest Android phones.”

A question was posed to Cook, how well will the new iPhone do in some geographic areas. In his response he said, it will do better, and also that he expects to attract many android users and make them switch to the new iPhone SE.

He says that the iPhone SE has benefits that it has the iPhone 11’s engine, which makes it faster yet very affordable. Cook also said that this new affordable iPhone is an unbelievable offer. He also added that the SE has exceptional value.

He was also asked if the new iPhone SE is one way of Apple to start adjusting to new pricing for the upcoming iPhone. In his reply to this, he said, Apple has always tried to deliver good products with the best price possible. Cook also mentioned that Apple wants to give the customers and users the best deal possible while maintaining the best quality.